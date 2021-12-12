Blettner, Celeste B. "Sally"

(nee Schulte), age 96, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, December 3, 2021. Loving daughter of the late Estelle and Anton Schulte; beloved wife of the late August "Gus" Blettner; dear sister of the late Ellen (Al) Meyer, Hillary (Norma) Schulte, Audrey Schulte, and Rosemary (Bob) Gross; loving aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Sally worked at her family hardware store Schulte Hardware for many years until she met the love of her life Gus Blettner. "To know her was to love her".

In memory of Sally, please smile, laugh, and be kind to one another, The family would like to thank Sally's friends and the staff at Cape Albeon.

Services: A celebration of Sally's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. www.boppchapel.com