Schoeberle, Celia Marsan

(nee Orr) died on October 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved mother of Marsan (LeRoy) Stromberg and the late Mia (Joseph Cravo) Schoeberle; loving grandmother of Dr. LeRoy (Allison) Stromberg III, Major Megan (Lt. Col. Joseph Lippe, USAF, Ret.) Stromberg, Nicholas (Kaori Yazawa) Stromberg, Paul Cravo, Brian Cravo, and John Cravo; cherished great-grandmother "GG" of Alexander and James Stromberg, Lucas and Henry Lippe, Kaiya Stromberg, and Perrin Yazawa.

Celia was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Francis Nicholas and Marguerite Averly Orr of Brighton, Illinois. She attended Marquette Catholic High School in Alton, St. Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas, and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Celia loved to travel. In the late 1960s, she and her family spent three years living in Paris, France and traveled extensively throughout Europe and Israel. Celia also enjoyed travelling to Swaziland to visit the school at which her daughter Mia taught while Mia served in the Peace Corps. She was devoted to her family and her generosity of spirit is cherished by those who knew and loved her. "We love you a bushel and a peck, and a hug around the neck!"

Services: A private memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. KUTIS CITY SERVICE