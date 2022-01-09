Menu
Charlene Ruth Sjostrand
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Sjostrand, Charlene Ruth

(nee Mell), passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Interment will be held privately at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. For more info see Schrader.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Char was a wonderful person. She did beautiful wallpapering for us. We became good friends and had dinners together. We attended Char and Ron's awesome Super Bowl Parties. She was so much fun and always so happy and full of life. We loved her. She will be missed.
Herb and Dianne Blume
Friend
January 17, 2022
