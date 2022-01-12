Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charlene Ruth "Char" Sjostrand
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Sjostrand, Charlene 'Char' Ruth

(nee Mell), passed away, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Ronald M. Sjostrand, parents Edgar E. and Helen E. Sjostrand (nee Burner) and her beloved brother Ronald Mell. Survived by her sister-in-law Ann Mell, nieces Sherry Anderson and Sandy Niemera and nephew Rick Mell. Our dear great-aunt and cousin.

Char was known for her fun spirit, generous heart, beauty and gourmet cooking. She owned and operated her own wallpaper and decorating business. She could be seen on a ladder working well into her late 70's. She will be missed by her many loving friends, neighbors and devoted caregivers.

Services: A private service was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Char was a wonderful person. She did beautiful wallpapering for us. We became good friends and had dinners together. We attended Char and Ron's awesome Super Bowl Parties. She was so much fun and always so happy and full of life. We loved her. She will be missed.
Herb and Dianne Blume
Friend
January 17, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results