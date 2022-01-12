Sjostrand, Charlene 'Char' Ruth

(nee Mell), passed away, Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Ronald M. Sjostrand, parents Edgar E. and Helen E. Sjostrand (nee Burner) and her beloved brother Ronald Mell. Survived by her sister-in-law Ann Mell, nieces Sherry Anderson and Sandy Niemera and nephew Rick Mell. Our dear great-aunt and cousin.

Char was known for her fun spirit, generous heart, beauty and gourmet cooking. She owned and operated her own wallpaper and decorating business. She could be seen on a ladder working well into her late 70's. She will be missed by her many loving friends, neighbors and devoted caregivers.

Services: A private service was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.