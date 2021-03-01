Baechle, Charles Henry

93, of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021. Loving son of the late Henry and Odile Baechle (nee Fallert); dear husband of the late Sylvia Baechle (nee Kreitler); beloved father of Wayne (Valorie) Baechle, Dale (Marsha) Baechle, Melinda (Jeff) LaHay, Randy (Suzy) Baechle, John Baechle, Ronald (Mary) Baechle, Thomas (Denise) Baechle, Michael (Kim) Baechle and Darin Baechle. Dear grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 31. Survived by sister Sr. Anthony Baechle. Preceded in death by sister Sally Santoyo. Dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Born and raised in Ste. Genevieve, MO, Charlie and Sylvia married on August 21, 1948 and moved to St. Louis to start Plastic Veneers, Inc. in 1956. Residents of South County and members of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Charlie and Sylvia raised 9 children, ran a successful business and survived the flood of 1993 losing the homestead and business on Telegraph Rd. They continued the business, enjoyed their family and friends, laughed, drank cocktails and danced. We will forever miss their laughter.

Services: Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Queen of All Saints, 6603 Christopher Dr., St. Louis, MO 63129. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monastery of Saint Clare appreciated.