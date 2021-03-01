Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles Henry Baechle

Baechle, Charles Henry

93, of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021. Loving son of the late Henry and Odile Baechle (nee Fallert); dear husband of the late Sylvia Baechle (nee Kreitler); beloved father of Wayne (Valorie) Baechle, Dale (Marsha) Baechle, Melinda (Jeff) LaHay, Randy (Suzy) Baechle, John Baechle, Ronald (Mary) Baechle, Thomas (Denise) Baechle, Michael (Kim) Baechle and Darin Baechle. Dear grandfather of 20 and great-grandfather of 31. Survived by sister Sr. Anthony Baechle. Preceded in death by sister Sally Santoyo. Dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Born and raised in Ste. Genevieve, MO, Charlie and Sylvia married on August 21, 1948 and moved to St. Louis to start Plastic Veneers, Inc. in 1956. Residents of South County and members of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Charlie and Sylvia raised 9 children, ran a successful business and survived the flood of 1993 losing the homestead and business on Telegraph Rd. They continued the business, enjoyed their family and friends, laughed, drank cocktails and danced. We will forever miss their laughter.

Services: Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Queen of All Saints, 6603 Christopher Dr., St. Louis, MO 63129. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monastery of Saint Clare appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
Queen of All Saints
6603 Christopher Dr., St. Louis, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I´m so sorry for your loss. What a wonderful heritage you had in both of your parents. Imagine him and your mother as they are today - walking on streets of gold in the presence of the Lord! Love you guys.
Laura and Tim Werner
March 13, 2021
Our deepest sympathy, We´ve been so lucky to have been a part of many Sunday dinners and sharing memories with both Charlie and Sylvia at Dale and Marsha´s home Much love to the whole family
Bob & Jan Hite
March 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your fathers death, Melinda. He sounds like a very wonderful person to have known. May God be with you and your family at this time. (we were school mates in Arcadia)
Maureen Telle Ellington
March 3, 2021
Our condolences to your family
Glenn Tebbe
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results