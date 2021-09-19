Menu
Charles Birke
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Birke, Charles

was fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, on September 11, 2021. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Margaret Birke (nee Printing); his sons, David Birke and Mark Birke, as well as his parents, William and Mildred (nee Eckstein) Birke. Charles is also joined by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and beloved family and friends.

Charles is survived by his grandson, Miles Birke, Lily, Agnes, their mother, Angela (Andrew) Birke-Andrasko. His cherished cousin, Jeffrey Birke. Brother of Kay (Harry) Klein, Elaine (Bob) Yuede, and Jim Birke.

Charles was an F-4, F-15, and Harrier Jet mechanic at McDonnell-Douglas in North County, MO for over 35 years. He was very proud of his German heritage and of his family and friends.

Services: Visitation on Sunday, September 19th from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, located at 675 GRAHAM ROAD FLORISSANT, MO 63031. Services will be held on Monday, September 20th at Saint Martin De Porres located at 615 DUNN ROAD HAZELWOOD, MO 63042. Burial will immediately follow services at Sacred Heart Cemetery located at 980 GRAHAM ROAD FLORISSANT, MO 63031.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant,, MO
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT CHARLEY, I WORKED WITH HIM AT MC FOR SEVERAL YEARS, HOPE YOU ARE HAVING A GOOD TRIP. COURTNEY
COURTNEY NISSEN
September 20, 2021
