Broch, Charles E. "Charlie"

age 67, Fortified with the Sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Beloved son of the late Orville Charles and Mary Ann (nee Puers) Broch. He was born and raised in St. Louis, MO. Loving brother of John (Cheryl) Broch, Jimmy Broch, Marylyn (Ken) Steeno, Sally (Butch) Meier, Betty (the late Jim) Stiles, Peggy (Larry) Schrader, Linda Broch and the late Orville (survived by Deb) Broch. Our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charity appreciated. A Kutis South County Service.