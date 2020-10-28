Brown, Charles "Ed", IV

61, passed Monday, October 26, 2020. Ed leaves his children, daughter, Anastasia Brown; daughter, Anna-Marie; son, Charles Edward Brown V; mother, Janice Brown; brother, Daniel Brown; brother, William Brown; brother, Gregory Brown; & friends including Natasha Brown, Dale William Haller Jr., and Stephen Cherry.

Ed attended Twillman Elementary School, Kirby Jr. High School, Hazelwood East High School, and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a BA degree in Accounting.

Ed then attended Saint Louis University Law School and graduated in 1987. Ed and his brother, Dan, opened Brown & Brown law firm in 1993, with his eyepatch becoming well-renowned throughout the St. Louis area. Ed had a passion for life and enjoyed playing tennis, playing guitar, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Ed will be sorely missed by all that knew him, along with the staff at Brown & Brown.

Services: Funeral from BUCHHOLZ MORTUARY WEST, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson Rd. – Chesterfield) Saturday, October 31, 9:15 a.m. to St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. VISITATION at BUCHHOLZ, FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On-line guestbook at www.buchholzmortuary.com