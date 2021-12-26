Chitwood, Charles 'Ed'

Charles Edward Chitwood of St. Louis, passed away December 16, 2021, at the age of 83.

Loving husband of Greta Chitwood (nee Hill) for 62 years. Beloved father of Robert (Carla) Chitwood and Daniel Chitwood; and grandfather of Lucy and Mia. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Bessie Chitwood, sisters Nellie (Jakie) Hasty and Mabel (Lawrence) Markotay, and brother Bill (Agnes) Chitwood. Cherished brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Ed was born in Lesterville, Missouri, before moving to St. Louis at the age of 10. He met Greta while both worked at St. Louis City Hospital. He served in the Missouri National Guard and worked for 40 years at the Water Department for the City of St. Louis. He enjoyed taking cross-country trips out West with Greta to see the National Parks. At home, he was an avid reader of history and western literature.

He was happiest when surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed. Interment at Arcadia Valley Cemetery in Ironton, Missouri.

