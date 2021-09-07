Closser, Charles "Marvin"

Entered into rest on September 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Penny L. Closser (nee Solomon); loving father of Penny M. (Sam Dutta) Closser, Bobbi L. Closser, Mary L. (Doug J.) Carlson and Charles A. (Jami L.) Closser; cherished Papa of Charlie T. and Joey A. Closser; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry on Friday, September 10, 10 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memory Care Home Solutions greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.