Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles "Marvin" Closser
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Closser, Charles "Marvin"

Entered into rest on September 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Penny L. Closser (nee Solomon); loving father of Penny M. (Sam Dutta) Closser, Bobbi L. Closser, Mary L. (Doug J.) Carlson and Charles A. (Jami L.) Closser; cherished Papa of Charlie T. and Joey A. Closser; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry on Friday, September 10, 10 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memory Care Home Solutions greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
10
Service
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.