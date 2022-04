Eberle II, Charles E.

Charles E Eberle II, age 92, passed away on March 8, 2021 in Summerville, SC.

Charles was born in St. Louis, MO on March 20, 1928. He was the son of the late Charles and Hazel Eberle

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, sister, Susan Thomason, children, Charlie, CiCi and Julia. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Latimer.