Farwell III, Charles Robert "Bob"

Age 76, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Beloved husband of 53 years to Vesna Michelle Farwell (nee Beler); loving father of C. Robert (Indah) Farwell IV; cherished grandfather of Jessica and Taylor Farwell, Briana and Idka; great-grandfather of David Farwell; dear brother of Susan Farwell; dear brother-in-law of Mary (Pete) Zangriles, Barb (Ken) Jenicek; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

After a hard fought battle, Bob succumbed to cancer on October 23rd. He was able to look back on his distinguished career, achievements and life events.

Bob worked for Arthur Anderson as an accountant, before he switched to consulting with Accenture. He became a partner with Accenture and managed his own division. He loved his job and traveled extensively across Europe and Japan. He belonged to many clubs and organizations, from the MAC and St. Louis club, to corvette clubs and a windows group. Bob loved music, especially smooth jazz and was treasurer of the St. Louis Symphony board and the CASA board. He loved traveling, the water and boating, eating and drinking with friends were some of his fondest memories. His biggest passion was finances, finding the deals, reading them, researching and understanding them, then following up with questions.

Bob was a kind and gentle man and was deeply in love with his wife of 53 years. He was a rock for so many people, in many different ways and will be sorely missed.

Services: Memorial Service 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022 with visitation to follow until 3:30 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood. Interment private.

www.boppchapel.com