Fogleman, Charles Dennis

on April 2, 2022. Lving husband of Marie (nee Brinkmann) for 53 years; poud father of Michael J. (Susan), Paul T. (Sarah), Todd A. and Eric L. (Dianna) Fogleman; proud grandpa of Sydney, Irene and Isaak Fogleman; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and

friend.

Dennis taught computer systems for large main frames all over the United States and in Paris. He will be remembered for his wit and humor.

Services: Burial will be held privately at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial visitation from 3-6 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 East 14th St., Washington, MO.

www.cypresspointecremation.com