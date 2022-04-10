Menu
Charles Dennis Fogleman
FUNERAL HOME
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO

Fogleman, Charles Dennis

on April 2, 2022. Lving husband of Marie (nee Brinkmann) for 53 years; poud father of Michael J. (Susan), Paul T. (Sarah), Todd A. and Eric L. (Dianna) Fogleman; proud grandpa of Sydney, Irene and Isaak Fogleman; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and

friend.

Dennis taught computer systems for large main frames all over the United States and in Paris. He will be remembered for his wit and humor.

Services: Burial will be held privately at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial visitation from 3-6 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 East 14th St., Washington, MO.

www.cypresspointecremation.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Oltmann Funeral Home
