Urschler, Charles Francis Sr.

of St. Louis, Missouri passed away on October 10, 2020 at the age of 84. After battling severe infections, Charles (Charlie) died peacefully surrounded by family at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

Born in 1936, Charlie was the only child to the late Charles and Agnes (Brynda) Urschler. Charlie attended St. Mary's High School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis before enrolling in the Missouri Air National Guard. He went on to have a successful career as an insurance broker. In 1962, Charlie married the late Mary Ann Lyles. Together they had six children, raising them all in St. Louis County. Family was of upmost importance to Charlie and Mary Ann, and they placed a high value on education for their children. Mary Ann passed away in 1995 after a long illness.

Charlie is survived by his six children, 12 grandchildren and was a great-grandpa; Charles Urschler, Jr. (Jane), James Urschler, Thomas Urschler (Suzanne), Robert Urschler (Maria), Daniel Urschler (Tracy) and Susan Nuccio (Brad); Grandchildren Joe, Maggie, Jack, Tony, Nick, Olivia, Cate, Zach, Kendahl, Pete, Kathryn and Lucas. Charlie was a loving brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Charlie was preceded by parents Charles and Agnes Urschler, wife Mary Ann (Lyles) Urschler and grandson Jacob.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private burial will be held with immediate family and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Evelyn's House, who lovingly helped to care for Charlie during his final stages of illness. The family is forever grateful for the care he received at this wonderful facility.

The BJC Foundation for Hospice

P.O. Box 790369

St. Louis, Missouri 63179-9917

www.bjchospice.org/Donate-Online