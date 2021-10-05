Heizer, Charles K.

passed away peacefully

surrounded by family and friends on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Charles was born in Hungary on July 29th 1933, attended the Budapest Institute of Technology graduating with a master's degree in engineering, specializing in Internal Combustion Engines. He immigrated to the United States in 1956 to escape the oppression of communism.

He settled in St. Louis to join relatives. Here, he met the love of his life, also born in Hungary, Helen. They've been married for 63 years and have two children, Thomas Heizer and Hedy Heizer Gahn.

A gifted and brilliant engineer, Charlie landed a job with Carter Carburetor, designing the first float less carburetor. In 1962, he applied his talent to medical science and was instrumental in the design of one of the first heart-lung bypass machines at the Mayo Clinic. Of course, being filled with entrepreneurial spirit, it didn't take long for him to form his own company. Charlie is a founder of Heizer Aerospace as well as Heizer Defense. He holds multiple patents and has designed and manufactured numerous aircraft parts for leading aircraft producers, the military, and even the space shuttle. He consistently proved those who thought it couldn't be done wrong, and lived by the motto of persistence.

Charlie lived a full life. He had many recreational diversions including motorcycle racing. In fact, while in college, he was the motorcycle racing champion of Hungary. After moving to the United States, he was an avid motocross racer. He would attend motorcycle events with his wife Helen as well as their children. In time, his interest turned to aviation, and he became an avid pilot. He is certified in fixed wing multi engine aircraft , turbo prop, jets, as well as helicopters. Charlie enjoyed travel as well as spending time with his family at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Charlie was loved and adored by many and will be deeply missed. He is survived by his dear wife Helen, his children Thomas Heizer (Artemisa), and Hedy Heizer Gahn (Rick), his grandchildren Karina, Brandon, Ryan, Carolina (Cole), Sofia, great-grandchild Rowan, brother Joseph Heizer.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, October 6, 2021 10:00 a.m. until service 1:00 p.m., Kutis AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. (St. Louis). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.