I worked at Hazelwood West Middle/High and grew up and graduated from there as well. I knew Kennie well being in and out of the office and got to know Chuck as well when he'd come visit before or after driving the bus. He always had a hug and a big smile for me and a kiss for my cheek. He had the kindest soul and reminded me so much of my own grandfather. He was a character and always made me laugh when we talked. I'm sorry to hear of his passing and hope these memories make you smile as you remember him and how many lives he touched and how many love him. Mwah to you Chuck from me and I know you and Miss Kennie are up there having a ball. Xoxo

Aimee Parker aka Sellers Friend June 14, 2021