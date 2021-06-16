I am sorry to hear about Chuck's passing. My parents Clarence and Imogene Hawkins were neighbors on Altavia across from each other. I last saw him when my Mother passed in Nov. of 2016. He is now with Kennie and they are again neighbors with the Hawkins in Heaven. Accept my deepest condolences, I wish I would have found out sooner so I could have attended the service. Darrell and Judy Hawkins.
Darrell Hawkins
Neighbor
July 5, 2021
Uncle Chuck is my dad's younger brother. Over the last 5 years Uncle Chuck and I were able to get to know one another after all this time. I am so grateful for the uncle-niece friendship we built together. My uncle was a fun-loving, people-loving person whose gentle ways helped him make many friends over the years. I am grateful I now count myself among them.
Pam Cornwell
Family
June 20, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Chuck’s departure. He always made me feel welcome in the church choir at Good Shepherd. He always had a listening ear, made me laugh and if I had a bad day made me feel better. He will be missed. The choir in heaven has just added a beautiful voice to it! Sing Chuck Gloria!!
Shirley Davis(Brice)
Friend
June 15, 2021
We were neighbors of Chuck and Kennie in Hazelwood. I can only say they were the dearest friends and great neighbors. Don did small jobs for them and our visits were so much fun. Our best memory is every Christmas I decorated my back deck so Chuck and Kennie could see it from their kitchen window. They loved it. Rest In Peace Chuck ❤
Don and Angie Sauer
Neighbor
June 15, 2021
I worked at Hazelwood West Middle/High and grew up and graduated from there as well. I knew Kennie well being in and out of the office and got to know Chuck as well when he'd come visit before or after driving the bus. He always had a hug and a big smile for me and a kiss for my cheek. He had the kindest soul and reminded me so much of my own grandfather. He was a character and always made me laugh when we talked. I'm sorry to hear of his passing and hope these memories make you smile as you remember him and how many lives he touched and how many love him. Mwah to you Chuck from me and I know you and Miss Kennie are up there having a ball. Xoxo