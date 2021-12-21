Menu
Charles D. Hoskins
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Lindbergh High School
FUNERAL HOME
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO

Hoskins, Charles D.

of Washington, passed away on December 15, 2021.

Charles, son of the late Paul Hoskins and Marcella nee Jones, was born on March 15, 1969 in St. Louis. He graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1987, from Mizzou with a bachelor's degree in history in 1991, and from SLU Law School in 1994. On May 26, 2001, he married Jessica Hereford at the Assumption Church in New Haven.

Charles spent his career as a Public Defender, serving the poor and marginalized ending his service at Eastern Capital, defending people facing the death penalty. He represented his clients with zealous energy, creativity, and compassion. In a final act of giving, Charles became an organ donor Charles was an enthusiastic historian and member of the Holmes Brigade and the Company of Military Historians. He loved to share this passion with anyone who couldn't outrun him. He was famous for his intelligent and disturbed sense of humor and livened up any room he walked into. He read constantly and almost every topic interested him. He loved to travel and visit historic sites, no matter how obscure. Charles was a man who enjoyed good food, good drink, and good conversation. He loved his family and his many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hoskins and mother and father-in-law, Judy and Jack Hereford.

Among his survivors are his wife, Jessica Hoskins of Washington; two children, Lizzie Hoskins and Ben Hoskins of Washington; mother, Marcella Hoskins of St. Louis; sister, Anne Castro and husband David of St. Louis; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church in Washington. Interment will be private. Memorial donations can be made to support an education fund for Charles's children, or to your favorite historic site.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604, Washington, MO
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Peace Lutheran Church
Washington, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest sympathies to Jessica and the family. I regret that I was unable to attend the services. Charles was always a gentleman in addition to being a fine lawyer. His public service was exemplary, and the practice of law was better because of the quality of his career's work. More importantly, he was a good man who made the world better for many of us who were able to share with him, even in a small way, in this life.
Jeff W Schaeperkoetter
Friend
February 4, 2022
Sincerest condolences to your family. I was in drama club at Lindbergh High School with Charles, lots of productions and lots of fun. I am sorry I was unable to attend the services. I hope this donation in his memory and honor will bring some joy. I always thought of Charles as a class act, extremely intelligent, funny, and kind. National Public Radio seemed fitting. May you all find peace and comfort in your wonderful memories of a great human.
Jennifer (Hoevelmann) Lages
School
December 22, 2021
Charles was a classmate of mine. My prayers are with his family during this very difficult time.
Suzy (Clampitt) Davis
School
December 22, 2021
Your dad made us all laugh so hard. We started being friends in high school. He let me play Dungeons and Dragons with all the guys. I did not know what the heck I was doing, but I know I had the time of my life laughing with those guys, especially your dad. He would quietly say something and keep talking and within minutes I would find myself holding my stomach begging him to stop. But you know he was funny. It takes a special man to bring all of these people together from all over. And that special something is in each of you. How do I know that? I am a science teacher now and I know that you have half your dad´s DNA and a quarter of his dad´s. That is a really special mix of cytosine, guanine, adenine and thymine all cooked up and mixed with your mom´s DNA to make two incredibly special human beings that have never existed before. He is there inside of you to coax you along as you make decisions. I know this, he was proud of you and could not wait to see you grow up. He is gone too soon but that dad of yours will never be forgotten. If you ever need anything in California look me up and I will do whatever I can to help. Sincerely Holli
Holli C Joyal
Friend
December 22, 2021
There's nothing else I could say about Charles that hasn't been stated above, except that he was my friend. Rest in peace, friend.
Michael Pierce
December 21, 2021
"In chapter eternal."
Kip Allen
Other
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results