Hoskins, Charles D.

of Washington, passed away on December 15, 2021.

Charles, son of the late Paul Hoskins and Marcella nee Jones, was born on March 15, 1969 in St. Louis. He graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1987, from Mizzou with a bachelor's degree in history in 1991, and from SLU Law School in 1994. On May 26, 2001, he married Jessica Hereford at the Assumption Church in New Haven.

Charles spent his career as a Public Defender, serving the poor and marginalized ending his service at Eastern Capital, defending people facing the death penalty. He represented his clients with zealous energy, creativity, and compassion. In a final act of giving, Charles became an organ donor Charles was an enthusiastic historian and member of the Holmes Brigade and the Company of Military Historians. He loved to share this passion with anyone who couldn't outrun him. He was famous for his intelligent and disturbed sense of humor and livened up any room he walked into. He read constantly and almost every topic interested him. He loved to travel and visit historic sites, no matter how obscure. Charles was a man who enjoyed good food, good drink, and good conversation. He loved his family and his many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Hoskins and mother and father-in-law, Judy and Jack Hereford.

Among his survivors are his wife, Jessica Hoskins of Washington; two children, Lizzie Hoskins and Ben Hoskins of Washington; mother, Marcella Hoskins of St. Louis; sister, Anne Castro and husband David of St. Louis; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Peace Lutheran Church in Washington. Interment will be private. Memorial donations can be made to support an education fund for Charles's children, or to your favorite historic site.