Charles Raymond "Chuck" Joyner
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Joyner, Charles Raymond 'Chuck'

passed away, Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Gail Joyner (nee Chase); dearest father of Jim (Jonelle) Joyner and Kim (Tim) Grimes; dear grandfather of Kaylee, Alyssa and Ryan Joyner and Abby, Sophia and Jonathan Grimes; brother of Jim (Julie) Joyner; brother-in-law of Greg (Ann) Chase, Claudia Johnson, Cindy (Jerry Guyant) Black, Melodie (Frank) Parrish, Noreen (Howard) Jones and Chip Chase; our dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Funeral service private at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. Service will be live streamed. Please join here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84015539732#success In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Gail and family, I was sitting here in my office, listening to Pandora, as i worked, and a song "King of the Road" by Roger Miller came on. Not to long ago I had found a picture of my dad, Chuck, and one of the two hand touch football teams of course with a trophy in front of them. Taken undoubtedly at the Buggy Whip bar. So when that song came on, and as that song has in the past when Ive heard it, it flashed my memory back to a night in Schaumburg, when I was staying overnight at your house with Jimmy. I remember that night as we were in bed ready to go to sleep, when Chuck came into the room with his guitar. He sat in the room and played four or five songs including "King of the Road". Well I started to think of all the good times we had as kids at the football games, and the bars after the football games. I can still picture him in his Black Dooley Dragons sweatshirt and his fatigue pants blowing by a defender to catch a bomb thrown by my dad. So I said, i wonder what they are up to. With Computers now days you can google anyone. Remembering he worked for IBM, I googled Charles Joyner IBM. I was saddened when it immediately brought me to his obituary. Gail, you and Chuck were my favorite friends parents when I was a kid. It was a little odd because it was only during football season when we saw Jimmy and Kim, but they were good times. Please except my most sincere condolences for a man who, I thought, was someone to look up to as a kid. My email address is [email protected] I would like to send the picture I found but I dont have it at the office with me. Please give my best to Jimmy and Kim, if they even remember me. My Dad passed away on Dec 24th 2019, I'll bet anything they are up there organizing a football team right now. Sincerely Mike Hannon
Michael Hannon (Bill Hannons Son)
April 3, 2021
Gail, I was so sorry to hear of your loss. It is very hard to lose someone you've been with for so many years as you and Chuck have been. My sincerest condolences to you and your family. Be at peace knowing Chuck is with God.
Judi Shepard
Friend
March 21, 2021
My sympathies to Gail and family. I just heard of his passing. Enjoyed knowing Chuck in the last few years. We shared our love of reading and exchanged books often. I will miss him greatly.
Donald Brown
Friend
March 8, 2021
Gail, Chuck was my first marketing manager at IBM. I worked with him for only a short time, and in that time I respected his good sense about people and customers, his leadership, his humor, and his ukulele and song at branch office sales rallies. He was unforgettable. My condolences to you and your family.
Peggy Stuckmeyer
Coworker
March 5, 2021
Gail, I’m so sorry to hear of Chuck’s passing. He is at peace now and not suffering. Please accept my sympathy. Kitty
Kitty Copple
Friend
March 5, 2021
Gail, So very sorry to hear of Chuck's passing. Our deepest condolences to you,Kim and Jim. May you find comfort in the many joy's that you all shared.
Jean and Jim Ratcliff
Coworker
March 5, 2021
Holding you all in prayer as you gather to honor a good man.
Deana Chase
March 5, 2021
Gail, through all the years and the many people I have meet and know, You and Chuck alway brings a smile to my face. Your many kindnesses, not to mention the rides to "wild unknown of Burke," will remain always in my mind. Ps 27:13-14 -John Atherton
John Atherton
Friend
March 5, 2021
Dear Gail, Jim, Kim and family, We are so very sorry for your loss. God bless all of you. Love, Pat and Stella Corley and Gina Corley Dougherty
Pat and Stella Corley
March 5, 2021
I only "met" Chuck through the video and Jim's great stories of his upbringing, later family gatherings and holidays spent "back home". We are all blessed by those who served and particularly by those who continued to make an impact on others throughout their life. My sincerest condolences to the entire family.
Todd Hettinger
Friend
March 5, 2021
Gail - You are in my thoughts and prayers at this time of sorrow. The Lord will comfort you and your family.
Susan Richmond
March 5, 2021
My dear sister Gail, Jed/Julie, Jim/Jonelle, Kim/Tim, Grandchildren - I am very sorry for your loss of your much beloved Papa Chuck. My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. I've known Chuck since I was about ten years old, and I have many fond memories of him. He was more than a brother-in-law to me, and I will miss him greatly. God bless you all. Love, Claudia Johnson
Claudia Johnson
Family
March 4, 2021
Gail, I have great memories of working with Chuck at IBM many years ago. He was a true professional, and I know you and your family will miss him every day. Carol and I send our sincere condolences.
Sam Powell
Coworker
March 4, 2021
Gail ... It was an honor to have Chuck as an associate at IBM.
My sincerest sympathies to you and your family, Charlie Young
Charlie Young
Coworker
March 4, 2021
Chuck, a real lineback is a good example for our youth today. This man was a fighter to the end and loved by his teammates. You will see many more comments later but he died peacefully at home with family and will be missed.
Russell snyder
Friend
March 4, 2021
Jim, Janelle & family Jen & Dean shared with us about the passing of your Dad. I just listened to Chuck's story & was really moved. How this young family was uprooted & he was sent to Vietnam. What a beautiful memory you have of your Dad. So sad how those Vets were treated when they came home. We are so thankful for each one. Know that Vicky & I continue to remember your family. Love & Prayers Wes & Vicky
Wes Daugherty
Acquaintance
March 4, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved husband Chuck. He is with God now and is out of pain. It is so hard to let go after so many wonderful years together. Let the memories put a smile on your face again. The promise of our Lord will let us all be together again.
Barbara Steibel
Friend
March 4, 2021
I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet Chuck. He is such a great man, with an amazing family. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Spencer Perry
Friend
March 4, 2021
I watched Chuck's video as he talked about his experience in Vietnam, woven in the fabric of being a new husband and father. He struck me as a man of great character and depth. He had a perspective on life that only comes from the sacrifice of self. He gave of himself and time away from the family he loved so much for the welfare of democracy. I know that your welcome in heaven will make up for the lack of welcome he received that day getting off the ship from Vietnam. I see his son Jim in Chuck. I can't imagine having Dad sit with you on the front steps to explain he is going off to war. This time Chuck has gone off to eternal life...and one day all that he loves will join him. In the meantime, I hold my friend Jim, his family, his sister Kim and her family, and their mother Gail in my prayers as they move through loss and grief. May you be comforted by the many memories of Papa Chuck. May he rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.
The Rev. Dana Fath Strande
Friend
March 4, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your loss. Abby’s grandfather sounded like an amazing man. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers in the days to come.
The Jolley Family
Friend
March 4, 2021
Keeping you and your family, Gail, in our thoughts and prayers as you celebrate your dear husband, Chuck´s memory. Our deepest condolences.
Bill and Cindy Brown
March 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Joyner family.
Tom, Tammie Erik and Grant Ryan
Friend
March 3, 2021
MY CONDOLENCES TO GAIL AND THE EXTENDED JOYNER FAMILY. I HAD THE PLEASURE OF WORKING WITH CHUCK AT IBM WHERE HE WAS WELL LIKED AND RESPECTED. IN ADDITION TO THE SPORTS LISTED IN HIS OBITUARY, HE WAS ALSO A PRETTY GOOD TENNIS PLAYER. ON AN IBM BUSINESS TRIP, HE AND I MET A MUCH YOUNGER COUPLE ON THE TENNIS COURT AND TOOK GREAT PLEASURE IN DEFEATING THEM IN A DOUBLES MATCH.
DON RAKEY
Coworker
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss Gail. Sending prayers your way.
Susan Ferguson
Friend
March 3, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Chuck. He was a wonderful man. Thank you Chuck for serving our country. Thiyghts and prayers for Gail and her family.
Diane Wetzel
Friend
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathies are with the family at this time.
Tamara Rhomberg
March 3, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I know how hard you fought for him but take comfort knowing his suffering is over. I know how much you'll miss him.
Barbara J Rauth
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry to learn of Chuck's passing. He fought for so long. We will definitely miss our happy hours and "discussing" politics.
Al and Suzanne Lindberg
Friend
March 3, 2021
Chuck was a very good friend of mine. I have many memories of spending time with him on golf trips, having an occasional cocktail with him and discussing a variety of subjects, primarily sports related. I had opportunities to visit with him over the last several months and he was as sharp as ever. I will miss him greatly and will never forget him.
Joe Plum
Friend
March 3, 2021
As the father-in-law of Jim Joyner I was privileged to know Chuck, and even play a bit of golf together, a game he truly loved. At Jim and Jonelle's wedding Chuck stole the show with his music, a tough act to follow.... in so many ways, he will be missed. When my wife passed in 2012, Gail and Kim came to Florida which I have always appreciated. I wish I could be there for Chuck's celebration of life. Gail, please know I am in prayer and spirit.
Dan Curtis
Friend
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss, Gail. Chuck was a great teacher, and always led with character and purpose. He made a positive difference in many lives, and will be missed.
Lenny Simpson
March 3, 2021
Gail, so sorry to hear about Chuck’s passing. I remember you sharing at the Greeting Card tea that he was so ill. You are in my prayers. Greta Corkhill
Greta Corkhill
March 3, 2021
Gail, we are very sorry to hear of Chuck’s passing. Our prayers go out to you, Jim, Kim and your extended families during this time of sorrow.
Jim and Pattie Paynter
Friend
March 3, 2021
Very sorry to hear about this loss, our deepest condolences to all.
Gavin Bosco
March 3, 2021
Chuck was a fighter who fought death with the aid of his loving wife Gail and their children. He loved humor and life. Sincere sympathies to the family.
Don and Billie Coon
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
‘Papa Chuck’ and the whole Joyner family is in our thoughts and prayers. We will miss sharing our brownies and feeling special because ‘papa Chuck’ made us feel good about our baking. ❤ The O’Malley family will dearly miss him hanging out at the pool and joking around. Rest In Peace Papa Chuck
Catherine O’Malley
Neighbor
March 2, 2021
Kim and Tim - Our thoughts are with your family during this sad time. May you find comfort and peace with all of the cherished memories. Love, Steve & Shelley Larson
Steve Larson
Friend
March 2, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. May your family memories comfort you during this difficult time.
Faye Toepfer
Friend
March 2, 2021
We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers, Gail and family, as you hold tight the many special memories you have made with Chuck. We are sorry for your loss.
Maureen swingle
Friend
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 39 of 39 results