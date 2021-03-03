Joyner, Charles Raymond 'Chuck'
passed away, Saturday, February 27, 2021. Beloved husband of Gail Joyner (nee Chase); dearest father of Jim (Jonelle) Joyner and Kim (Tim) Grimes; dear grandfather of Kaylee, Alyssa and Ryan Joyner and Abby, Sophia and Jonathan Grimes; brother of Jim (Julie) Joyner; brother-in-law of Greg (Ann) Chase, Claudia Johnson, Cindy (Jerry Guyant) Black, Melodie (Frank) Parrish, Noreen (Howard) Jones and Chip Chase; our dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Services: Funeral service private at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, March 5, at 2:30 p.m. Service will be live streamed. Please join here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84015539732#success In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.