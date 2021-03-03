I watched Chuck's video as he talked about his experience in Vietnam, woven in the fabric of being a new husband and father. He struck me as a man of great character and depth. He had a perspective on life that only comes from the sacrifice of self. He gave of himself and time away from the family he loved so much for the welfare of democracy. I know that your welcome in heaven will make up for the lack of welcome he received that day getting off the ship from Vietnam. I see his son Jim in Chuck. I can't imagine having Dad sit with you on the front steps to explain he is going off to war. This time Chuck has gone off to eternal life...and one day all that he loves will join him. In the meantime, I hold my friend Jim, his family, his sister Kim and her family, and their mother Gail in my prayers as they move through loss and grief. May you be comforted by the many memories of Papa Chuck. May he rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.

The Rev. Dana Fath Strande Friend March 4, 2021