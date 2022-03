Gail and family, I was sitting here in my office, listening to Pandora, as i worked, and a song "King of the Road" by Roger Miller came on. Not to long ago I had found a picture of my dad, Chuck, and one of the two hand touch football teams of course with a trophy in front of them. Taken undoubtedly at the Buggy Whip bar. So when that song came on, and as that song has in the past when Ive heard it, it flashed my memory back to a night in Schaumburg, when I was staying overnight at your house with Jimmy. I remember that night as we were in bed ready to go to sleep, when Chuck came into the room with his guitar. He sat in the room and played four or five songs including "King of the Road". Well I started to think of all the good times we had as kids at the football games, and the bars after the football games. I can still picture him in his Black Dooley Dragons sweatshirt and his fatigue pants blowing by a defender to catch a bomb thrown by my dad. So I said, i wonder what they are up to. With Computers now days you can google anyone. Remembering he worked for IBM, I googled Charles Joyner IBM. I was saddened when it immediately brought me to his obituary. Gail, you and Chuck were my favorite friends parents when I was a kid. It was a little odd because it was only during football season when we saw Jimmy and Kim, but they were good times. Please except my most sincere condolences for a man who, I thought, was someone to look up to as a kid. My email address is [email protected] I would like to send the picture I found but I dont have it at the office with me. Please give my best to Jimmy and Kim, if they even remember me. My Dad passed away on Dec 24th 2019, I'll bet anything they are up there organizing a football team right now. Sincerely Mike Hannon