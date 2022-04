We are so saddened to hear of the passing of your father. He, as well as your mother, made such an impact on our lives, as well as the lives of our children, by their faith, kindness and interest in our lives. Through the years, your father´s presence at mass with his positive energy and joy for life truly touched us. We were blessed to have known your parents. May God bless your family, Chris, Karen, Chris, Greg and Mary Claire Wolk

Chris and Karen Wolk March 28, 2021