Charles Kierath
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Kierath, Charles

Funeral Tues. Mar. 8, 11:00 am at Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center 675 Graham Rd. Florissant, MO 63031. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full Military Honors. VISITATION Monday 4-8 pm.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Mar
9
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Our deepest sympathies to all of Chucks loved ones. He leaves behind a tight knit loving family, and I hope the days of sadness will turn to treasured memories.
Pat and Nancy Chollet
March 11, 2021
Debbie, Dan,Cindy, I am so sad and sorry about your Dad. We have great memories of growing up next door. Your Dad loved BBQ'ing and we loved the aroma! I miss him and your sweet mom Marlene so much. Much love to your family.
Jeanie Fleck Schmidt
March 10, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Kierath family, our next-door neighbors for 31 years. The family was the best of neighbors and are dearly loved.
James Grace
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results