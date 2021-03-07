Funeral Tues. Mar. 8, 11:00 am at Hutchens Mortuary Cremation Center 675 Graham Rd. Florissant, MO 63031. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full Military Honors. VISITATION Monday 4-8 pm.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Our deepest sympathies to all of Chucks loved ones. He leaves behind a tight knit loving family, and I hope the days of sadness will turn to treasured memories.
Pat and Nancy Chollet
March 11, 2021
Debbie, Dan,Cindy, I am so sad and sorry about your Dad. We have great memories of growing up next door. Your Dad loved BBQ'ing and we loved the aroma! I miss him and your sweet mom Marlene so much. Much love to your family.
Jeanie Fleck Schmidt
March 10, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Kierath family, our next-door neighbors for 31 years. The family was the best of neighbors and are dearly loved.