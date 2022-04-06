Menu
Charles Henry Kistenmacher
ABOUT
Cleveland High School

Kistenmacher, Charles Henry

Charles Henry Kistenmacher, of St. Louis, Mo., peacefully transitioned on Thursday morning, March 31, 2022. "Charlie" as he was called by family and friends was born in St. Louis, MO, April 26, 1937, to Florence (Petsch) Kistenmacher and Henry Charles Kistenmacher. Charlie will be remembered for his many accomplishments in life. He was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Cleveland H.S. and joined the Navy in 1953 where he served honorably for six years. He was a member of the Local Teamsters Union, a school bus driver and later in life trained and practiced foot reflexology.

He was a husband to Karen (Brechtel) Kistenmacher who passed away nearly seven years to the day on March 25, 2015. Those left to cherish his memory include his Goddaughters, Debbie (Klingler) Stivers and Karen (Stivers) Bunch, several cousins and friends in St. Louis and around the country.

Charlie was a giving person in life and his final gesture was organ donation to Mid-America Transplant. No public services are planned.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
