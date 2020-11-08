Menu
Charles Lee Woodward III

Woodward, Charles Lee III

Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane L. Woodward (nee Prenzel), dear father of Julie (Kevin) Morrison and Ryan (Paula ) Woodward; dear grandfather of Kaylee Morrison, Chloe Morrison (Travis Eckert), Ross Morrison, Kenneth Schmittgens, Nicholas Schmittgens, Dylan Gillespie and Rylie Woodward; dear brother of Lewis (Peggy) Woodward and Larry (Debbie) Woodward; our dear brother-in-law, uncle great-uncle, cousin and friend. Charles was a member of the Boy Scouts of America.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Friday, November 13, 4-8 p.m. Interment private.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
