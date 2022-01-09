Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles R. Mateker
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Mateker, Charles R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Carole A. Mateker (nee Whitehead); dear father of Lisa (Scott) Ferguson, Charles (Sue) Mateker, Denise (Gary) Drake and Diana (Robert) Ayres; dear grandfather of Drew and Taylor (Kasey) Ferguson, Riley (Nate) Clark, Chelsey (Chuck) Goodall, Chase (Jenny) Mateker, Madeline and Maura Ayres, Ashley (Donnie) Westmoreland and Robert (Dana) Koebel; dear great-grandpa of Chloe, Charlie, Gunnar, Audrey, Dallas, Denver and Leahna; devoted companion to Coco; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Former longtime owner of Mateker's Meat Market.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Fri., Jan. 28, 4-8 p.m. Lions Rose Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, Sat., Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concord Village Lions Club appreciated.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jan
29
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Your father was a fine man ,and will be truly missed. The finest meat market in town.
MICHAEL PEPPERS
Friend
January 28, 2022
My family enjoyed the best steaks in town from Matekers...a class act & he will be missed.The Wehrman family.
Marty Wehrman
January 9, 2022
My Sympathies to the Mateker Family. Charlie and his Father Emil, were an inspiration to me in my formative years. They mentored me as if I was family and affected my outcomes more than anyone could possibly imagine.
Al Tuhro
Work
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results