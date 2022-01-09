Mateker, Charles R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Carole A. Mateker (nee Whitehead); dear father of Lisa (Scott) Ferguson, Charles (Sue) Mateker, Denise (Gary) Drake and Diana (Robert) Ayres; dear grandfather of Drew and Taylor (Kasey) Ferguson, Riley (Nate) Clark, Chelsey (Chuck) Goodall, Chase (Jenny) Mateker, Madeline and Maura Ayres, Ashley (Donnie) Westmoreland and Robert (Dana) Koebel; dear great-grandpa of Chloe, Charlie, Gunnar, Audrey, Dallas, Denver and Leahna; devoted companion to Coco; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Former longtime owner of Mateker's Meat Market.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Fri., Jan. 28, 4-8 p.m. Lions Rose Ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass at Assumption Catholic Church, Sat., Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concord Village Lions Club appreciated.