McEnery, Charles John "Jack" Jr.

Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Loving husband of Mary Ellen (nee Lembeck); dearly loved father of Mimi (Peter) Fonseca, Lisa (Bill) Pollnow and Jack (Katherine) McEnery; dear son of the late Charles and Mildred McEnery; dear brother of the late Jane (the late John) McCarthy; dear brother-in-law of Joan (the late Marc) Braeckel; dear uncle of Patrick (Sue) McCarthy, John (Kelly) McCarthy, Mary (John) Walsh, Helen (John) Herrmann, Marc (Meg) Braeckel, Christie (Rusty) Besancenez, Paul Braeckel, Sarah Crandall, Steve Braeckel; dear cousin of Fr. Joe Weber; proud grandfather of Lauren, Fr. Peter, Philip (Laura), Margaret, Mary Clare, Elizabeth, John, Paul, Matthew, Thomas, and Marian Fonseca, Bill, Lindsey, Joseph, and James Pollnow, Jack, Kiely, and Molly McEnery; great-grandfather of Henry Fonseca.

Mr. McEnery graduated from St. Louis University School of Commerce and Law School. After serving three years in the Air Force Judge Advocate General, he returned to St. Louis where he practiced law for more than 60 years.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 500 S. Mason Road, St Louis, MO at 1:30 p.m. Masses preferred, or memorial gifts to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

