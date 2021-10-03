Menu
Charles John "Jack" McEnery
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
Saint Louis, MO

McEnery, Charles John "Jack" Jr.

Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Loving husband of Mary Ellen (nee Lembeck); dearly loved father of Mimi (Peter) Fonseca, Lisa (Bill) Pollnow and Jack (Katherine) McEnery; dear son of the late Charles and Mildred McEnery; dear brother of the late Jane (the late John) McCarthy; dear brother-in-law of Joan (the late Marc) Braeckel; dear uncle of Patrick (Sue) McCarthy, John (Kelly) McCarthy, Mary (John) Walsh, Helen (John) Herrmann, Marc (Meg) Braeckel, Christie (Rusty) Besancenez, Paul Braeckel, Sarah Crandall, Steve Braeckel; dear cousin of Fr. Joe Weber; proud grandfather of Lauren, Fr. Peter, Philip (Laura), Margaret, Mary Clare, Elizabeth, John, Paul, Matthew, Thomas, and Marian Fonseca, Bill, Lindsey, Joseph, and James Pollnow, Jack, Kiely, and Molly McEnery; great-grandfather of Henry Fonseca.

Mr. McEnery graduated from St. Louis University School of Commerce and Law School. After serving three years in the Air Force Judge Advocate General, he returned to St. Louis where he practiced law for more than 60 years.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 500 S. Mason Road, St Louis, MO at 1:30 p.m. Masses preferred, or memorial gifts to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial Mass
1:30p.m.
St. Anselm Catholic Church
500 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, MO
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
I am very sorry for your loss. Tayt Baldwin
Lawrence Taylor Baldwin
Friend
November 22, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss Mary and family. Jack was best man at our wedding. He went to school with John. The four of us stayed in touch for years, getting together often. Through John´s MS, you were there for him. God bless you both!
Phyllis Morgenthaler
October 5, 2021
Jack..May God bless you and your family in this time of loss.
Marcia Bequette
October 3, 2021
Our prayers are with you
October 3, 2021
