Nester, Charles

Charles A. Nester, age 73, of St. Louis, MO, died on September 11, 2021, from a sudden heart attack. He was the adoring husband and best friend of JoAnn Nester. Married for 45 years, Charles' love for JoAnn provided joy, adventure, and three grateful children, Katie, Carl, and Jana Nester. A devoted father and compassionate soul, his impact was felt on every level of the St. Louis community. As a medical doctor, he brought purpose to his work in the empathy and care of his patients. As a politically active member of the community, his thoughtful leadership encouraged urgency and action to the many matters he passionately believed in. Even his simple walks around the neighborhood were a chance for his gregarious nature to delight any stranger willing to look at pictures of his dog. Although his kind and generous heart did not hold up to the rigor of his final bike ride, his spirit will live on with each act of kindness that he inspires. Charles is survived by many loving siblings who had the joy of hearing his humor mature throughout his life, including his crowning achievement of dad-joke status, unlocked in 1979. The Nester siblings are many and connected through love; Ann (Norman) Cleeland, Laura Davis Baca (deceased), Mary Ellen (Nicholas) Howey, Rose Nester (Jim Heine), Geralyn Singer, Jeanne (Rich) Rhodes, Steve (Kim) Nester, Gerard (Tish) Nester, (Mark and Julie Baca). His joie de vivre was also filled by his adoration and pride for his many nieces and nephews. (In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Charles' favorite charities in his honor: Peter and Paul Community Services, Operation Food Search, or Planned Parenthood.

Services: There will be a graveside service at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 4947 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115 on Thursday, September 16 at 1:00 p.m.