Charles Nester

Nester, Charles

Charles A. Nester, age 73, of St. Louis, MO, died on September 11, 2021, from a sudden heart attack. He was the adoring husband and best friend of JoAnn Nester. Married for 45 years, Charles' love for JoAnn provided joy, adventure, and three grateful children, Katie, Carl, and Jana Nester. A devoted father and compassionate soul, his impact was felt on every level of the St. Louis community. As a medical doctor, he brought purpose to his work in the empathy and care of his patients. As a politically active member of the community, his thoughtful leadership encouraged urgency and action to the many matters he passionately believed in. Even his simple walks around the neighborhood were a chance for his gregarious nature to delight any stranger willing to look at pictures of his dog. Although his kind and generous heart did not hold up to the rigor of his final bike ride, his spirit will live on with each act of kindness that he inspires. Charles is survived by many loving siblings who had the joy of hearing his humor mature throughout his life, including his crowning achievement of dad-joke status, unlocked in 1979. The Nester siblings are many and connected through love; Ann (Norman) Cleeland, Laura Davis Baca (deceased), Mary Ellen (Nicholas) Howey, Rose Nester (Jim Heine), Geralyn Singer, Jeanne (Rich) Rhodes, Steve (Kim) Nester, Gerard (Tish) Nester, (Mark and Julie Baca). His joie de vivre was also filled by his adoration and pride for his many nieces and nephews. (In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Charles' favorite charities in his honor: Peter and Paul Community Services, Operation Food Search, or Planned Parenthood.

Services: There will be a graveside service at Bellefontaine Cemetery, 4947 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115 on Thursday, September 16 at 1:00 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Bellefontaine Cemetery
4947 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JoAnn, You probably don't remember me, but I graduated with Charlie in 1976 from The University of Missouri School of Medicine. I was on a 45th Reunion ZOOM call with Jim Hanser and just learned of his death last Friday. Charlie was such a great guy and liked by all of us. So sorry for your loss.
DR. Diana Mancuso
School
October 17, 2021
I regret to hear this families loss. It has been over so many years since I have seen the family. You have my sympathy.
Sandra(Faulstich) Reidenbach daughter of Ferdinand Faulstich and Evelyn
September 18, 2021
May you be comforted with memories of Charlie´s love of life. I remember him from cousins´ gatherings: days of make-believe and fun! (Joan(ie) Miller Potthast
Joan Potthast
Family
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Charlie´s death. Ephe was a caring doctor and friend and I always have admired his political activism.
Martha Edgar LaFata
September 16, 2021
I was so sorry to learn of Dr. Charlie's passing today. My prayers are with Joann, Katie, Carl and Jana. He was a wonderful man, a great doctor, and a lovely human being.
Linda Vawter
September 16, 2021
Ky and Steve Bouchard
September 16, 2021
Sharon Eubanks
September 16, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about your loss . he was a very good doctor just like his father was.
Mary Dattilo
September 15, 2021
I have wonderful memories of Charlie being so very smart as a child, and so very kind as my physician.
Kathy Herron
Family
September 15, 2021
Dr. Nester was my doctor for many years. I always thought of him as a kind, caring, and compassionate man. He will be missed by many I'm sure. Thoughts and prayers to the family and his former co-workers.
Ed Delaney
Other
September 15, 2021
