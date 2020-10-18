Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles P. Hannon Jr.
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1956
DIED
October 11, 2020

Hannon, Charles P., Jr.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Sun.,October 11, 2020. Funeral Mass St. Joseph Catholic Ch., Manchester, Tues., 10:00 a.m. For more info, see Schrader.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Manchester, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am so sorry for your loss. Charles and I were business associates briefly some years ago. It was apparent how deeply he cared for his family and I am certain his passing leaves a huge void in your lives.
Sue Malawey
Acquaintance
October 18, 2020
Went to high school with Charlie and swam on the varsity swim team together. Great guy.
Joseph McMillen
Classmate
October 14, 2020