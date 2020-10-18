Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
Oct
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, Manchester, Missouri
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
I am so sorry for your loss. Charles and I were business associates briefly some years ago. It was apparent how deeply he cared for his family and I am certain his passing leaves a huge void in your lives.
Sue Malawey
October 18, 2020
Went to high school with Charlie and swam on the varsity swim team together. Great guy.