Diehl, Charles R.

fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Fri., Nov. 20, 2020. Beloved son of the late Harry & Carolina (nee Pilousek) Diehl; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tues., Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. to St. Marks Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery. Visit. Mon. 4 p.m - 9:00 p.m.