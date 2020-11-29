Rieder, Charles Ray "Tuna"

age 83, passed away, Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margie (nee Fischer ) Rieder; dear father of James (Gaylyn) Henry, John (Wei-Wei) Rieder, Janese Henry, Robert Henry, Jerry Henry, Marinell (William) Bantel and Charlene (Michael) Ramer; beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Charlie "Tuna" Rieder was a Shriner Clown know across the country and in the hearts of many children.

Services: Funeral service, with Masonic Rites, at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 10:00 a.m. with COVID attendence restrictions. Interment, with Military Honors, Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children in "Tuna's" name would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com. A memorial service will be held in the Spring after COVID restrictions are better so more can attend.