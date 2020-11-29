Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Ray "Tuna" Rieder
1937 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1937
DIED
November 25, 2020

Rieder, Charles Ray "Tuna"

age 83, passed away, Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margie (nee Fischer ) Rieder; dear father of James (Gaylyn) Henry, John (Wei-Wei) Rieder, Janese Henry, Robert Henry, Jerry Henry, Marinell (William) Bantel and Charlene (Michael) Ramer; beloved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Charlie "Tuna" Rieder was a Shriner Clown know across the country and in the hearts of many children.

Services: Funeral service, with Masonic Rites, at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 10:00 a.m. with COVID attendence restrictions. Interment, with Military Honors, Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children in "Tuna's" name would be appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com. A memorial service will be held in the Spring after COVID restrictions are better so more can attend.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
Went to Southwest High School and sang with Charlie in A cappella choir
Jackie Lott
Classmate
November 28, 2020
A awesome neighbor, the stories and memories will be with me always ❤
Peggy McCain
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pat Thomas
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
A wonderful brother in law. Many memories of tuna and my sister playing ball, of course my sister was his #1 cheerleader! They always had a good time! Many holidays hosted by them always fun and always with a jam session! Charlie always had a smile and a great laugh. I'll cherish the memories and miss him in many ways.
Laura May
Family
November 28, 2020
I’m so sorry. My condolences to all of the family❤
Sheri and Jason Vonder Haar
Friend
November 28, 2020
Marinell and family, I am so very sorry about your dad. He was an awesome person, so kind and sweet. You are in my prayers.
Sandy Daugherty
Friend
November 28, 2020
"Tuna" was one of the great clowns to come through Clown Alley at Moolah Shrine. He was always ready to perform and entertain the children. It was an honor to have known him over the last 30 years and he will be truly missed.
Robby Gale
Friend
November 28, 2020