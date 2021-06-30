Riegelsberger, Charles Michael

On June 24th, 2021, Charles Michael Riegelsberger passed away at the age of 78 from pancreatic cancer. Mike was born November 3rd, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to Charles and Mae Riegelsberger. Married for an amazing 57 years to Mary Patricia (Pat) "O'Rourke" Riegelsberger. Loving father to Debbie, Julie, and Michael. Grandfather of 10. Brother to David Riegelsberger and Ellen Riegelsberger Hellwege. He was very proud of his 40+ years with the railroad and was a hard worker his entire life. He was know for his friendly personality and beautiful blue eyes.

Services: A service will be held for close family. A Celebration of Life will be announced to family and friends.