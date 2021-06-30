Menu
Charles Michael Riegelsberger
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021

Riegelsberger, Charles Michael

On June 24th, 2021, Charles Michael Riegelsberger passed away at the age of 78 from pancreatic cancer. Mike was born November 3rd, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to Charles and Mae Riegelsberger. Married for an amazing 57 years to Mary Patricia (Pat) "O'Rourke" Riegelsberger. Loving father to Debbie, Julie, and Michael. Grandfather of 10. Brother to David Riegelsberger and Ellen Riegelsberger Hellwege. He was very proud of his 40+ years with the railroad and was a hard worker his entire life. He was know for his friendly personality and beautiful blue eyes.

Services: A service will be held for close family. A Celebration of Life will be announced to family and friends.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
3 Entries
I love you all and am so sorry for your Dad's passing. You all are in my thoughts and have been during this journey. Prayers for you all and I know our old men are drinking up in heaven and watching over us. Hugs, love and support! Love - Shannon
Shannon Suhre (Lawler)
Friend
July 12, 2021
Mrs. R., Debbie, Julie and Michael, I am so sorry, and I am thinking of all of you. Your Dad was like a Dad to me in high school, and of course Mrs. R like a second Mom. I love you all so much, and you will be in my thoughts and prayers, God Speed. Huge Hugs xoxo Love, Michelle
Michelle Schengber
Friend
June 30, 2021
Patty so sorry. Know you and your family are in our prayers
Skip Diffley.
Friend
June 30, 2021
