Chamberlin, Charles Shepard

Charles S. Chamberlin "Charlie"

Born 9/27/45 in St. Louis, MO, Passed on 10/24/20 In Capital Region Medical Center, Jefferson City MO.

Charles and his wife Susan (nee Thomas) lived in places such as Hong Kong, Schaumburg, IL, University Park Il, and of late, Holts Summit, Mo.

Preceded in death by his parents, Francis L. Chamberlin and Edna C. (nee Shepard), his brother Frank Chamberlin and his sister Dee Gaston (nee Chamberlin) Charles is survived by his wife Susan, Daughter Christa Chockley (Todd), Granddaughter Teegan and beloved nieces Frankie Smith, Lori Williams (George), Jeanne Newberry (Dan), Tina Carmichael (Christopher), Cara Toedebusch (Leonard), Libby Baltz (Sam), Irene Thomas, Mackenzie Bradley (James), Melissa Gagnon, and Samantha Dwyer (Scott) and 9 great-nieces and nephews. (and 1 great, great).

Charles received his BS and Masters from Governors State University and afterward taught Political Science and Criminology Courses there as well as Westwood, Kellogg School of Management, Great Lakes Naval Base, Northwestern Illinois University, Webster College and South Suburban College.

He was a Police officer in several St Louis County villages and towns before becoming the first Chief of Police in University Park, IL in 1975 (formally Park Forest South). Leaving Police work in 1978 for the private sector he worked for retail, manufacturing and insurance companies such as Saxon Paint, Highland Superstores, Cason Pirie Scott, Amoco, Ion, Motorola , Fantasy Diamonds and Empire Today as well as non-profits like the Greater Northern Illinois Foodbank in Security Crisis Management and Asset Protection.

Charles was active in politics as well, holding the elected position of Monee Township Tax Assessor for many years and more recently as ward 2 Alderman in Holts Summit, Mo. A lifelong Democrat, he wanted all who knew and loved him to not vote for Trump.

A prolific writer, he wrote hundreds of articles for Law enforcement, Criminology and related magazines as well as winning the Police Science award from Law and Order Magazine in 1975.

Charles was a warm, witty, compassionate and amazingly intelligent man who touched all who came in contact with his stories, anecdotes, and historical knowledge; he will be deeply missed by innumerable friends, colleagues, and family members. His last act was to donate his bone, bone marrow, skin and pericardium as an organ donor. It was his wish to be cremated and eventually be interred at the family plot near Foley, Mo.

There will be a memorial at a later date when it is safe for many to gather together, hug and celebrate his life.

If you feel the urge to donate in his name, please do so to the Greater Northern Illinois Foodbank, The Foodbank for Central & Northeast Missouri, or the ACLU.