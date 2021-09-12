Stubbers, Charles Francis

passed away peacefully at his home from cancer on August 23, 2021 at the age of 64. Loving husband of Jane Carriker; eldest brother of Steve Stubbers (Diane Fair), Susan Scully (Michael), Gregory Stubbers and Andrew Stubbers (Sherri); favorite uncle of Yann, Mackenzie, Margaux, Ryan, Ellery, Natalie, Meghan and James and doting great uncle to sweet Aaliyah; brother-in-law, cousin and friend to so very many. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Estaque Stubbers and his parents. Charlie was always willing to help a friend or a soon to be new friend. He was a member of the Greely Group. Charlie will be especially missed by his Soulard family.

Services: Visitation on September 14, 2021, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, St. Louis, Missouri 63109; please consider masks and COVID etiquette at visitation. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.