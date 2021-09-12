Menu
Charles Francis Stubbers
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Stubbers, Charles Francis

passed away peacefully at his home from cancer on August 23, 2021 at the age of 64. Loving husband of Jane Carriker; eldest brother of Steve Stubbers (Diane Fair), Susan Scully (Michael), Gregory Stubbers and Andrew Stubbers (Sherri); favorite uncle of Yann, Mackenzie, Margaux, Ryan, Ellery, Natalie, Meghan and James and doting great uncle to sweet Aaliyah; brother-in-law, cousin and friend to so very many. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Estaque Stubbers and his parents. Charlie was always willing to help a friend or a soon to be new friend. He was a member of the Greely Group. Charlie will be especially missed by his Soulard family.

Services: Visitation on September 14, 2021, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, St. Louis, Missouri 63109; please consider masks and COVID etiquette at visitation. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the American Cancer Society or charity of your choice.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
Sep
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
John and Debbie Horne
September 13, 2021
Jane, I am so very sorry. I will miss his smile. Terry
Terry Colosi
Friend
September 12, 2021
