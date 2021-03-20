Charlie was a friend of mine. I was volunteering at church and got to know him when he trained me on their finance package. He was probably about 85 at the time. When Charlie and Viola moved to a retirement home, we still talked each week about finances. He was the church's 'in-house auditor', trouble-shooting and checking the bank statement monthly.



Charlie was a finance guy, numbers were in his blood, this was his gift. His eyes gave him trouble, but he managed to review the reports I provided each week. He was a dedicated servant, able to do this work until the day he passed.



Prayers and blessings for this extended family.

Judy Boyer

