Charles F.R. Umphenour
FUNERAL HOME
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Maplewood
7456 Manchester Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Umphenour, Charles F.R.

2/25/23 - 3/18/21. Mon., 3/22/21 Vis. 10-11 with 11:00 a.m. Service @ Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Brentwood, MO.

Jay B. Smith Service



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
9321 Litzsinger, Brentwood, MO
Mar
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church
9321 Litzsinger, Brentwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes - Maplewood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My lovely Uncle, my fathers brother. Truly a wonderful and kind man. A life well lived. I am thankful to have had him as my friend. I will keep his memory in my heart. I will forever remember the sound of his voice.... May he Rest In Peace till we join him.
Lori Aly
March 31, 2021
Charlie was a friend of mine. I was volunteering at church and got to know him when he trained me on their finance package. He was probably about 85 at the time. When Charlie and Viola moved to a retirement home, we still talked each week about finances. He was the church's 'in-house auditor', trouble-shooting and checking the bank statement monthly.

Charlie was a finance guy, numbers were in his blood, this was his gift. His eyes gave him trouble, but he managed to review the reports I provided each week. He was a dedicated servant, able to do this work until the day he passed.

Prayers and blessings for this extended family.
Judy Boyer
Judith Boyer
Friend
March 27, 2021
