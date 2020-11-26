Menu
Charles W. Bernhard III

Monday, November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra J. Bernhard (nee Schrempf); dear father of Sabrina (Tim) Shelley, Tracy (Brian) Young, Cherie (Nick) Matejcic, Charles W. Bernhard IV and Russell Bernhard; dear grandfather of Taylor, Nathan, Olivia, Timothy, Chase, Caitlyn, Tyler and Miles; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Private services will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, with private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Kidney Foundation appreciated.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
