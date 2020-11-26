Bernhard, Charles W. III

Monday, November 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra J. Bernhard (nee Schrempf); dear father of Sabrina (Tim) Shelley, Tracy (Brian) Young, Cherie (Nick) Matejcic, Charles W. Bernhard IV and Russell Bernhard; dear grandfather of Taylor, Nathan, Olivia, Timothy, Chase, Caitlyn, Tyler and Miles; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

Services: Private services will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, with private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National Kidney Foundation appreciated.