Heisserer, Charlotte Henrietta

(nee Howdeshell) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Theon Heisserer for over 44 years; loving mother of Robert (Cynthia) Bruckmeier, Karl (Patti) Bruckmeier, Lee Heisserer, Cathy (Michael) Little and Kent Heisserer; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry on Friday, December 4, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.