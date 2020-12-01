Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charlotte Henrietta Heisserer

Heisserer, Charlotte Henrietta

(nee Howdeshell) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Theon Heisserer for over 44 years; loving mother of Robert (Cynthia) Bruckmeier, Karl (Patti) Bruckmeier, Lee Heisserer, Cathy (Michael) Little and Kent Heisserer; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry on Friday, December 4, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Dec
4
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.