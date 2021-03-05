Menu
Charlotte Moret
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Moret, Charlotte

passed away on March 1, 2021. Visitation on Mon., March 8th at 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 am at Glendale Lutheran Church, 1365 N. Sappington Rd., 63122.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Glendale Lutheran Church
1365 N. Sappington Rd, MO
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Glendale Lutheran Church
1365 N. Sappington Rd., MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Charlotte inherited the Beumer family red hair! Sending my deepest sympathy to all those who loved her.
Mary Vogt Myers
March 7, 2021
I, along with many others, worked with Charlotte at ADP. She was a wonderful woman who would take the time to explain and teach me every time I came to her with a problem. RIP Charlotte, I will keep you in my prayers.
Anita Keller
March 7, 2021
I am saddened to her of Charlotte's passing. I worked with Char at ADP. She taught me so much, and she was such a great person! My deepest sympathy to her family. R.I.P. Char!
Cindy Gola Carroll
March 7, 2021
So sorry to hear this sad news. I worked with Charlotte at ADP, she was a truly a kind and loving person.
Debbie Shelton
March 6, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to Charlotte´s family. I worked with her at ADP for many years and missed her when she left, though I have some great memories. I´m sorry the pandemic prevents me from paying my respects in person.
Kathleen Owen
March 6, 2021
Charlotte was a good friend and co-worker. She will be missed by many. RIP
Brenda Miller
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results