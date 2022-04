Reifschneider, Charlotte E.

(nee Westhause), passed away at age 79, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald Lee Reifschneider; loving mother of David Reifschneider, Danny (Heather) Reifschneider, and Darren (Kristen) Reifschneider;

cherished grandmother of Tyler (Kayla), Benjamin (Caroline),

Catherine, Evelyn, Julian

Reifschneider, and Ali Venegoni; loving great-grandmother of

Conrad, Winston, and Olive Lottie Sue; dear sister-in-law of Charles (Jean) Reifschneider; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation from 2-6:00 p.m. on Sun., April 3, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Mon., April 4, at Bopp Chapel. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Hand for Hope-Joyce Meyer Ministries, PO Box 655, Fenton, MO 63026. www.boppchapel.com