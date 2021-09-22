Sartori, Charlotte (Ann) Nabbefeld

80, of Manchester, MO passed away on Sept. 18, 2021 while being fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Beloved mother of Michael (Diane) Sartori and Jeffrey (Betsy) Sartori; dear grandmother to Gigi, Lily, Chloe, Lauren, Colin, Megan, and Taylor; dear sister of Anita DeBaere, Ronald Nabbefeld, and late Carolyn (Dan) Barger; dear friend of Sara Tierney; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Charlotte was a special education teacher for 40 years with St. Louis Public and Fox C-6 Schools.

Services: KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Viewing, Fri., Sept. 24, 4-8 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 25, leaving at 10:15 a.m. to Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Mass, 11 a.m. and Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mount Grace Convent, P.O. Box 16459, St. Louis, MO 63125.