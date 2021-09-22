Menu
Charlotte Nabbefeld "Ann" Sartori
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Sartori, Charlotte (Ann) Nabbefeld

80, of Manchester, MO passed away on Sept. 18, 2021 while being fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. Beloved mother of Michael (Diane) Sartori and Jeffrey (Betsy) Sartori; dear grandmother to Gigi, Lily, Chloe, Lauren, Colin, Megan, and Taylor; dear sister of Anita DeBaere, Ronald Nabbefeld, and late Carolyn (Dan) Barger; dear friend of Sara Tierney; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Charlotte was a special education teacher for 40 years with St. Louis Public and Fox C-6 Schools.

Services: KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Viewing, Fri., Sept. 24, 4-8 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 25, leaving at 10:15 a.m. to Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Mass, 11 a.m. and Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mount Grace Convent, P.O. Box 16459, St. Louis, MO 63125.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
25
Service
11:00a.m.
Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church
MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
It's amazing how the mothers of our best friends often raise us much as our own mother... She had such an impact on me growing up. Peace.
Jeffrey Wall
Friend
September 24, 2021
Skip and Judy Mayer
September 24, 2021
I was so sad to hear of Charlotte´s death. Peace be with you From Marian, Webster, class of 65.
Marian Koch
Friend
September 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan Smith
Friend
September 23, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cheryl Britt
September 23, 2021
