Yang, Chen-Hsyong

Chen-Hsyong Yang was born February 27, 1949, in Taipei, Taiwan, and died September 28, 2021, in St. Louis, MO, at the age of 72. He attended Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan, and came to the United States for graduate studies in chemical engineering at the University of Utah, where he received his doctorate in 1978.

Chen worked for Monsanto (now Bayer) for 30 years and played a critical role throughout his career in many of the company's key manufacturing processes and operations, notably in Luling, LA, Soda Springs, ID, and Rock Springs, WY. He was named a Monsanto Science Fellow in 1995. Chen was appreciated at Monsanto and Bayer not only for his technical expertise but also for his willingness to share and teach what he knew. He mentored and shared his knowledge with many members of the scientific and technical support teams. His devotion to his work was such that, while he officially retired in 2009, he returned several years later as a consultant and continued to work in that capacity until his untimely death. He is recalled warmly by many he worked with as a happy colleague, always excited about the projects he was working on.

Chen was fiercely loyal to his family and friends and a devoted father. He made sure that his daughters never had to fill the gas tank while they were at home and patiently helped them with their chemistry homework. He shared his love of fishing with them and would always give his line to them whenever they inevitably tangled theirs. He was always up for entertaining his young grandchildren, though sometimes his choice of toy was questionable. He was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader and instilled in his daughters a fathomless curiosity about the world and how it works. While he grumbled about the preparations and logistics, he enjoyed traveling, especially with his wife, and together they explored the far reaches of the globe. Fishing, however, was his favorite pastime, and he spent many a chilly, quiet dawn waiting for trout to tug on his line at Bennett Spring State Park or Maramec Spring Park. He was tremendously proud to be Taiwanese. He was a believer in the American Dream and, in many ways, fully embodied it.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Hui Mei Yang, who continues to reside in St. Louis, their hometown of 39 years; his daughter Winnie Dumitriu-Yang, son-in-law Alex Dumitriu, and granddaughter Andromeda Dumitriu, of New York City; and his daughter Connie Yang and daughter-in-law Suzanne Turell, of Santa Cruz, CA. His grandson, Orion Dumitriu, who passed away just four days before him, was lucky to spend much of his last few months getting chased by and carried by his Ah Gong.

Services: A celebration of Chen's life is scheduled at 2006 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.