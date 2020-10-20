Cann, Cheryle Kay Jacobson

passed away in her sleep after a short illness on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 41-years, Lindsay Cann; children Eve, Albert (Aerin) and Jacob (Amanda); grandson Logan Marr; brothers Michael (Leslee) and Arnold (Joan) Jacobson. Daughter of Dorothy (Palans) and Dr. Sidney D. Jacobson; grandaughter of Morris and Alice (Meyer) Palans of St. Louis and Sam and Eva (Lyss) Jacobson of Mt. Olive, IL. She will be especially missed by first cousin and BFF Marlene (Atlas) Heckmann and many other Jacobson, Atlas, Bernstein, Palans, Marx, Cann and Mishow cousins, nieces and nephews.

Life-long resident of University City and a University City High School graduate. After graduation from the University of Texas and the University of Missouri, Cheryle served as the Director of the Medical Library at the School of Optometry at the University of Missouri St. Louis for over 30-years. After retirement, she was a volunteer at the Ferguson Public Library.

Services: A private service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the library of your choice

