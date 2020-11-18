Stein, Christian Edward "Ned" Jr.

81, passed away Monday,

November 16. "Ned", to many of his friends, was born to Christian Edward Stein, Sr. and Dorothy (Schaefer) Stein on August 5, 1939. Ned was the oldest of five siblings (Howard, Dorothy "Dottie", John and Andrea) and was raised in south St. Louis city. He attended St. Margaret of Scotland grade school and graduated in 1958 from Roosevelt High. In 1960, Ned moved with his family to Shrewsbury, Missouri as his father opened and operated a pharmacy at the corner of Murdoch and Shrewsbury.

Working as a soda jerk at his father's pharmacy, Ned met and fell in love with his wife of 57 years, Mary (Hannon) Stein. They were married on August 10, 1963 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Shrewsbury. Ned and Mary have two children, Christian Edward Stein III and Jennifer (Stein) Hoffmann. Ned spent most of his career as a sales representative for companies including Anchor Film, Arrow Electronics, LEDtronics and GM Brown & Associates. Ned's passion for family and sports was always on display as he coached Chris III's CYC baseball teams at Resurrection of Our Lord and St. Elizabeth of Hungry parishes.

After retirement, Ned spent many years volunteering at Saint Louis University Hospital, where he was recognized as volunteer of the year in 2004. Through his volunteer work Ned touched the lives of many and developed several lasting relationships.

His greatest pride was his six grandchildren – Luke Stein, Adam Hoffmann, Michelle Stein, Bradley Stein, Peter Stein and Amanda Hoffmann. Ned also had deep affection for his many nieces, nephews and extended family, all of whom know how unique and special a person he was. He is loved by many and will live on in our hearts forever.

Services: Visitation at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa St., on Thursday, November 19 from 4-8 p.m. We will celebrate a Mass at St. Michael the Archangel on Friday at 10 a.m. and burial at Resurrection Cemetery immediately thereafter. St. Michael's has advised that their reduced capacity is 100, and we anticipate plenty of room for anyone to attend the Mass - please join us. We look forward to a full celebration of Ned's life for his many friends sometime early next year.