Mueller, Christian John
Christian John Thomas Mueller (earthly birth 7-27-1978, heavenly birth 5-21-2021) is the beloved son of Gregory and Mary Ellen (DeGreeff) Mueller. He is survived by his loving siblings; Jamee' (Dan) Stimpson, Paul and Michael Mueller. He was a fun-loving Uncle to Cora, Mollie, Joshua, Sophia and Zander Stimpson; Olivia, Mia and Cecilia Mueller and Connor Pilar. He is also survived by many caring Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Friends and Journey Church Community.
While Christian left us far too soon, his captivating smile, witty sense of humor, spontaneous compliments and faith-filled love of the Lord will be his lasting legacy. He was also known for his passion for Legos, Music and Hockey. He knew no stranger and readily helped anyone in need. In his continuing spirit of giving, Christian was an organ donor.
Services: A celebration of Christian's life will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church (5020 Rhodes Ave., 63109) on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow in OLS Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick Center; dedicated to improving the lives of those effected by mental illness or NAMI; supporting both clients and families of those effected by mental illness.