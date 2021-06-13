Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christian John Mueller
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021

Mueller, Christian John

Christian John Thomas Mueller (earthly birth 7-27-1978, heavenly birth 5-21-2021) is the beloved son of Gregory and Mary Ellen (DeGreeff) Mueller. He is survived by his loving siblings; Jamee' (Dan) Stimpson, Paul and Michael Mueller. He was a fun-loving Uncle to Cora, Mollie, Joshua, Sophia and Zander Stimpson; Olivia, Mia and Cecilia Mueller and Connor Pilar. He is also survived by many caring Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, Friends and Journey Church Community.

While Christian left us far too soon, his captivating smile, witty sense of humor, spontaneous compliments and faith-filled love of the Lord will be his lasting legacy. He was also known for his passion for Legos, Music and Hockey. He knew no stranger and readily helped anyone in need. In his continuing spirit of giving, Christian was an organ donor.

Services: A celebration of Christian's life will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church (5020 Rhodes Ave., 63109) on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow in OLS Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Patrick Center; dedicated to improving the lives of those effected by mental illness or NAMI; supporting both clients and families of those effected by mental illness.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
5020 Rhodes Ave, MO
Jul
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
5020 Rhodes Ave., MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Christian was one of the happiest guys I've come across in a long time. I'll miss seeing his sincere smile and eyes full of tenderness. Go Blues!
Steve B
Friend
July 30, 2021
Will Cook
July 24, 2021
My heart is broken. Christian & I were friends. One day, as we were leaving church, Christian walked up and introduced himself. He had decided we should be friends & so we were. Christian liked to talk & so did I, so we had that in common. We talked of many things- of church, hobbies, sports, world events & Jesus. During these conversations, we didn´t always agree, but there were 2 things we did agree on...we were friends & Jesus. Until more recently, I could always count on Christian to come looking for me after church. He always had a new topic to talk about, and we would. But I also learned there was another reason Christian came looking for me. He always insisted that he walk me to my car. It wasn´t necessary, but he insisted. A sincere & compassionate act of loving kindness & concern, to make sure I got home safely...just like Jesus would have done. Just like Jesus did when he greeted Christian & walked him safely home to glory. I can only imagine what amazing conversations they are having.
Dora ONeil
Friend
July 22, 2021
Kevin L Wafford
Friend
June 13, 2021
Kevin L Wafford
Friend
June 13, 2021
Kevin L Wafford
Friend
June 13, 2021
Kevin L Wafford
Friend
June 13, 2021
Kevin L Wafford
Friend
June 13, 2021
Kevin L Wafford
Friend
June 13, 2021
Kevin L Wafford
Friend
June 13, 2021
The bench sit quiet again; CHRISTIAN J MUELLER 1978-2021 I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the Mueller family. Mary & Gregg My heart is broken as one of my dearest neighbor, piano student and best friend has gone to be with the Lord. Before I moved to my current address, I met Christian back in 2005. He was one of the first neighbors I met on my block. He was also one of my first piano students. He was a dear friend who I could always count and depend on. Later, I found out he suffered from mental illness. Which was another reason why I accepted him into my Music N´ 44 Soul Program. Sometime his actions was more than I could handle, but I never gave up on being his friend. He took me to my first Saint Louis Blues hockey game and and for my birthday bought me a Blues Hockey jersey. Which I just had dried clean last week. When going to concerts or just about anywhere with him he would strike up a conversation with anyone in his path. I recall he would stop women and men compliment them on anything that struck his attention. It was awkward but it never bothered him. And sometime´ It was a little embarrassing. But that was just Christian. Real friends come in a package deal. You take whatever comes with It. As a Christian he was never shy about expressing brotherly love. He would just randomly tell people, "I love you and God love you." I read the obituary just about everyday and pray for the families who lost love ones. And today was the first day I decided to send a reply to the families posted. As I was scrolling to the end I came across Christian's name. In disbelief, I said this could not be true. But it was. I will miss him and he will be missed. Mueller, Christian People always ask me why I left California. The answer was quite simple. When God gives you an assignment, you have no other choice but to obey . His plan includes people according to His purpose not ours. Christian, was a part of His plan long before either one of us was conceived. We can never put a question mark were God has put a period. Kevin L. Wafford Rest In Power my friend.
Kevin L Wafford
Friend
June 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your family's loss. Christian was our friend and we will always remember him. Prayers for you during this difficult time. God is with you.
Kevin & Tracy Weaks
Friend
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results