The bench sit quiet again; CHRISTIAN J MUELLER 1978-2021 I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the Mueller family. Mary & Gregg My heart is broken as one of my dearest neighbor, piano student and best friend has gone to be with the Lord. Before I moved to my current address, I met Christian back in 2005. He was one of the first neighbors I met on my block. He was also one of my first piano students. He was a dear friend who I could always count and depend on. Later, I found out he suffered from mental illness. Which was another reason why I accepted him into my Music N´ 44 Soul Program. Sometime his actions was more than I could handle, but I never gave up on being his friend. He took me to my first Saint Louis Blues hockey game and and for my birthday bought me a Blues Hockey jersey. Which I just had dried clean last week. When going to concerts or just about anywhere with him he would strike up a conversation with anyone in his path. I recall he would stop women and men compliment them on anything that struck his attention. It was awkward but it never bothered him. And sometime´ It was a little embarrassing. But that was just Christian. Real friends come in a package deal. You take whatever comes with It. As a Christian he was never shy about expressing brotherly love. He would just randomly tell people, "I love you and God love you." I read the obituary just about everyday and pray for the families who lost love ones. And today was the first day I decided to send a reply to the families posted. As I was scrolling to the end I came across Christian's name. In disbelief, I said this could not be true. But it was. I will miss him and he will be missed. Mueller, Christian People always ask me why I left California. The answer was quite simple. When God gives you an assignment, you have no other choice but to obey . His plan includes people according to His purpose not ours. Christian, was a part of His plan long before either one of us was conceived. We can never put a question mark were God has put a period. Kevin L. Wafford Rest In Power my friend.

Kevin L Wafford Friend June 13, 2021