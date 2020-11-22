Kuster, Christine

(nee Diebold) 1/2/1928 - 11/12/2020. Christine Kuster (nee Diebold) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed peacefully on 11/12/2020. Devoted wife of John N Kuster for 63 years; loving mother of Anton (Katherine), Karl Heinz (Justina) and John Gerhard (Michele); proud grandmother of thirteen and great-grandmother of twelve. She, along with her husband, John, and two children arrived in the Unites States from Starzeln, Germany in December 1952. They lived and worked in South St. Louis and were members of St. Joan of Arc Church for many years. She will be greatly missed by all her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends who love her dearly.

Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Spring of 2021. Those who so desire may make memorial donations for Masses in memory of Christine Kuster.