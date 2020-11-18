Stevens, Christine M.

(nee Martinez) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Nov. 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Brent Stevens; dearest mother of Stephanie (Chad) Blackwelder, Kristyn, Gregory, Ryan and Benjamin Stevens; loving grandmother of Lillyan, Bryson, Bella, Brent and baby on the way; dear daughter of Anthony and Irma Martinez; dear sister of Antonio, Jeffrey (Amy) and Kimberly Martinez; our dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Fri., Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to St. Bernadette Catholic Church for 10:30 Mass. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autism Speaks appreciated. Visitation Thurs., 3-8 p.m.