Christine M. Stevens

Stevens, Christine M.

(nee Martinez) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Nov. 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Brent Stevens; dearest mother of Stephanie (Chad) Blackwelder, Kristyn, Gregory, Ryan and Benjamin Stevens; loving grandmother of Lillyan, Bryson, Bella, Brent and baby on the way; dear daughter of Anthony and Irma Martinez; dear sister of Antonio, Jeffrey (Amy) and Kimberly Martinez; our dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin, Godmother and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Fri., Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to St. Bernadette Catholic Church for 10:30 Mass. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autism Speaks appreciated. Visitation Thurs., 3-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Nov
20
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), St. Louis, MO 63129
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
