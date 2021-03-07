Mueller, Christine Marie

(nee Chomyk), of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on February 26, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Mueller, daughters Susan (Jason) Wehmeier and Amy (Kevin) Wingerter, and grandsons Nicholas, Joshua, and Ryan Wingerter.

A proud Ursuline alum, Chris used her leadership skills to serve her community by becoming the first alderwoman elected in the city of Rock Hill, her home from childhood until death.

Services: Private services. Memorial contributions made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis are appreciated. www.boppchapel.com