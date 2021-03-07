Menu
Christine Marie Mueller
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Mueller, Christine Marie

(nee Chomyk), of St. Louis, MO, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on February 26, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Robert "Bob" Mueller, daughters Susan (Jason) Wehmeier and Amy (Kevin) Wingerter, and grandsons Nicholas, Joshua, and Ryan Wingerter.

A proud Ursuline alum, Chris used her leadership skills to serve her community by becoming the first alderwoman elected in the city of Rock Hill, her home from childhood until death.

Services: Private services. Memorial contributions made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis are appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Godspeed Christine, classmate of 9 years at St Mary Magdalen in Brentwood.
Brian Casey
School
August 2, 2021
Please know that Chris and all her family are in my prayers. Chris was a great classmate at Ursuline-always nice and so much fun!
Barbara McMaster
March 9, 2021
Bob, Susan, Amy and all of your family. Please accept my condolences and prayers from all of the Korte Family. We all have fond memories of many years ago, growing up together and enjoying our County Hills neighborhood. I´m sure Art was there to welcome your Mom to heaven. Sending our love to you all. The Korte Family
Meg Korte
March 9, 2021
