Christine A. "Chrissy" Novak
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
2:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Novak, Christine A.'Chrissy'

(nee Jackson) age 71, died peacefully on March 30th.

Born on September 6th, 1950, in St. Louis. She leaves behind husband of 49 years and 10 months, T. Michael Novak; son, Michael Novak; daughter, Laura Koch (Kevin); and friends and family.

She was an office manager for Lisa Busher, CPA and Rice Sullivan. She was the face of the company.

Services: Visitation is Monday, April 4th, 2:30-8 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, Mo 63123. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you send donations to Siteman Cancer Center in Christine Novak's name.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
