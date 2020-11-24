Beckmann, Christopher Glenn

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Beloved son of the late Bruce and Mary Ann Beckmann (nee Reust). Dear brother of Kay (Mike), Bruce, Brian (Karen), Jane, Glenn (Karen), Anita (Bill), Eugene (Stephanie), Jeff and the late Michael. Our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. The family would like to thank all the people who cared and loved Chris throughout his life.

Chris loved cheeseburgers, french fries, a coke, shakes, a beer, super heroes wrestlers and camp, may he now enjoy them all.

Services: A private service was held at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Association for Retarded Children. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.