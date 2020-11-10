Menu
Christopher Manuel Garcia

Garcia, Christopher Manuel

65, of Hazelwood, passed away surrounded by family on October 31, 2020. He owned paper routes when he was younger and worked in printing all of his life. He loved working on cars, VW Beetles in particular. He loved Rock & Roll, a true-blue K-She kid who loved going to concerts around town. He told a thousand incredible stories that will live on with those who love him.

Chris was preceded in death by his father Manuel Garcia. He is survived by his mother Edith Garcia, his son Nick Garcia, and his three siblings Carol Jean Tadros, Leslie Breckenkamp, and Joe Garcia.

Flowers can be sent to Bellefontaine Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
