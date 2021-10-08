Wieringa, Christopher John

Chris did not have to say much to make an impact on your life, whether it was sharing a memory or telling a funny story, he could always bring a smile to your face or get you laughing.

Chris was a proud father, son, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his son, Carsen Wieringa, his parents Dennis and Marjorie Wieringa, his siblings Victoria Seiferd (Scott) and Laura Weiss (Mark) his nephews Alexander, Zachary, Carter, and Grant, his nieces Ashleigh and Payten, and his great-nephew Tatum.