Christopher Wuertz M.D.
ABOUT
St Ignatius High School

Wuertz M.D., Christopher

62, of St. Louis passed away on February 19, 2021. The eldest son of the late Peter and late Mary Kay Wuertz of Indian Head Park, Il. A psychiatrist, dog dad to Lad, caring brother, supportive uncle, great cook, and fantastic party host! Chris attended St Ignatius College Prep class of 1976, Notre Dame University class of 1980, and U of I Champaign Medical School. Trained at Wash U and never left. Chris was know as "The Mayor of La Clede Aveune", only leaving to spend the end of his life in the loving care of his brother Peter Wuertz, M.D. and sister-in-law Michele in their home in Barrington, Il. Proud uncle, he enjoyed spending time with his devoted nieces, Natalie and Nina Wuertz. Chris was the dear nephew of the late Art and late Cathy Duffy of Chicago and special cousin to Art Duffy, Tim (Carol) Duffy, Eileen (John) Broderick, and Kevin (Kathy) Duffy. Cherished friend of Frank and Renee Panico, Barb Schweitzer, Tom and Lynn Quirk (Lad's Camp Counselors) and many other friends and neighbors.

Services: The family wishes to thank those dear to Chris and will celebrate his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journeycare of IL or to the charity of your choice. Please sign the guest book so we may contact you for our future celebration.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
I was Chris´ trainer for close to a decade and he was an major influence on me as a person. I learned so much from him and couldn´t have made it through some tough times in business without his support. I´m so sad to see this news and wish the best to those who loves him.
Steve
Work
September 6, 2021
Your family has our deepest sympathy.
Bob and Karen Jensen
April 11, 2021
Peter, we are so sorry for your loss. Chris was a great friend at Notre Dame.
Anne Odland
April 9, 2021
Great memories.
Joe kasperek
March 30, 2021
We heard about you for years from your Mom and I had the chance to talk with you a few times when you visited your parents you will be missed.
Sherry Fosco
March 12, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Chris' passing. Chris was my first roommate Freshman year at Notre Dame in Cavanaugh Hall. Rest in Peace.
Pete Froehlke
March 8, 2021
Chris was one of the first people I met upon arriving for our freshman year at Notre Dame. We became good friends during our years there. He was the only student I knew who could type out his papers the night before their due date and submit a perfect first draft without a single correction. I recognized his brilliance and kind heart right away. I am very sorry for his family´s loss.
George Quill
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Your Mother always spoke of Chris & Lad - she was so proud of both of her sons. I worked with Mary Kay at Unisource for over 30 years, but feel I know the family intimately. May Chris rest in peace with with parents.
Charlene Balla
March 6, 2021
My contact with Chris since we were besties in med school was sporadic but he was often in my thoughts. He was so aware of life´s ridiculousness, quick to laugh at himself and life. He always shored me up and, in the way best friends can, placed limits on my irritability quota. His family was as warm-hearted as Chris was. I´m sure they´ll miss him and hold his memory closely, as I will.
Elaine Reed
March 4, 2021
We had been neighbors with Chris for a number of years and we are so sorry to hear of his passing. We have some great memories of Chris' humor, caring heart and generosity. I always enjoyed our poolside chats . Chris, being such a good dog dad, showed his compassion when our Scottie, Winston, died suddenly. In fact we still have the comforting letter he wrote to us. When we were preparing for our move, 2 years ago, he graciously offered his home to us to host a small going away party. He was so thoughtful. Our condolences to his family and dear friends.
Dona & Allan HALFAR
March 4, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this gentle soul. He had the rare talent of making others feel so special with such little effort. I enjoyed learning about his life and the things/people he held dear. I will miss seeing those twinkling eyes, hearing that soothing voice and spending time chatting about topics from the trivial to the serious. My deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with you, his family and friends. The world has lost a great one.
Lisa
March 3, 2021
We are very sorry to hear of Chris passing. He was a classmate of Andrea's and was such an excellent host during medical school; we especially loved his way of closing a party - get out the vacuum cleaner and start vacuuming! He was a kind and fun person and The Mayor of LaClede Ave. just seems to fit him perfectly.
Andrea J. and Craig H.
March 3, 2021
Chris was a truly wonderful person. We will miss him very much.
Margaret Craig
March 3, 2021
PETER I AM SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS OF YOUR BROTHER. We got to know each other on Bristol it was a good time growing up with you guys across the street from us get I´m so sorry. I´ll pray for you Peter and your family and the purple soul of Chris. Godspeed to your family and friends of Chris.
JOHNSUFFREDIN
March 3, 2021
Intellect. Compassion. Humor. That pretty much sums up Chris, my college roommate and dearest friend. I will miss him terribly and send my deepest condolences to Peter, Michele and family. This pic was taken in 1981 when Chris was on break from med school and came to visit me in Washington D.C.
David Randall
March 2, 2021
God be with you. My husband would clean off Chris´s car after a snow. Chris was nice enough to bring us a great bottle of wine. We did not want anything. What a great neighbor.
Bruce and Sandra Meadows
March 2, 2021
Peter,Michelle,Natalie and Nina Send you my deepest sympathy! I got to know Chris from going to your parents over the last few years. Really enjoyed talking to him when he was in for a visit .He sure loved his dog lad.Your dad and I would tease him about all the Christmas decorations we were going to send him. May he now Rest In Peace and be with your folks!
Sue Panico
March 1, 2021
We are so sorry for you family’s loss. We have fond memories of Chris entertaining the kids on Hilton Head. He was fun loving and a wonderful conversationalist. He will be missed by many.
Bob & Brenda Singer
Friend
March 1, 2021
My sympathy to you and your family! So many losses in such a short period of time. I knew your parents from Wilshire Green and so enjoyed your sweet mom. Your dad and I had many "discussions" which I so enjoyed. Your dad was so proud of his family! Again my sympathy to all of you.
Eileen Caratini
March 1, 2021
Sending our thoughts & prayers to you & your family. Chris was a very down to earth guy who was so easy to be around. He was a warm & caring guy who loved his family. We always enjoyed visiting when he was in town. All our love - the Blum family
Adam & Jennifer Blum
March 1, 2021
We are sorry to hear of your dear brother's passing and wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy . Go Irish!!
Mona and John VanGilder
March 1, 2021
Peter - as a kid I admired your brother Chris from afar - he was older, smarter and nicer than we were. Such a talented person taken from us far too soon. My condolences
Jim Tyrrell
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of you. Chris is at rest with his parents. Love, Aunt Peggy
Peggy Condurso
March 1, 2021
Peter, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May Christopher rest in peace.
Matt Kramer
March 1, 2021
Dear Peter, Michelle, and family. I like to extend my sympathy wishes and condolences bto all of you at this difficult time on the loss of your beloved brother. Doctor Chris was an incredible man He was kind, thoughtful, and generous. Dr. Chris lived people no matter who they were. He had a big heart and treated everyone with kindness. I was lucky enough to know him and love him dearly.He was my role model. I was amazed by his courage, strength, and attitude that he carried. His loss made me sad but I know that he wanted us to be strong no matter what. Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Love, Lindita Pollo.
Lindita Pollo.
March 1, 2021
I will pray for Chris´s Soul and for the family
JOHNSUFF
March 1, 2021
I will reminder our times together at SICP. RIP my friend.
Kevin Walsh
March 1, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Chris death. May you all have great memories to comfort you and great times! Bob and Karen Jensen
Bob and Karen Jensen
March 1, 2021
You will be missed my friend. From our times together working out, to your wonderful brunch parties, you were always funny, kind and generous. I will also miss our long conversations about life and people.
Ginny Johnson
March 1, 2021
Pete and Michele so very sorry for the loss of your brother! My condolences and many prayers.
Jo Perrie
March 1, 2021
I remember Chris as a really sweet, quiet guy who worked hard and never had a bad thing to say to or about anyone. He was in my "A Group" class all through DI & then pre-med at ND. Very sorry to hear of his passing but glad he was surrounded by loving family. Sweetness & kindness are underrated in our times yet I´m sure his was appreciated by many.
Wendy Fencl
February 28, 2021
Chris and I were gym buddies, giving moral support, kudos, and commiseration during work out sessions. I always enjoyed his wit and sarcasm. A luncheon invite was always a highlight for me. Many thanks to his family for his care. He always spoke fondly of his family. Thanks for sharing the picture of Chris and Lad. Always together!
Jan Galganski
February 28, 2021
Peter, Michele, Natalie and Nina we are so sorry for your loss. Chris will always hold a special place in our hearts. In the last year and half when Chris was in St. Louis, we would call him weekly to discuss many topics, one of them being the old movies being shown on TV, always enjoyed our conversations.
Renee and Frank Panico
February 28, 2021
MY condolences to the friends and family of Chris. We knew one another in grade school and I wish we were in touch in later years.
Scott Burgh
February 28, 2021
Chris will be missed
Sharon
February 27, 2021
