Wuertz M.D., Christopher

62, of St. Louis passed away on February 19, 2021. The eldest son of the late Peter and late Mary Kay Wuertz of Indian Head Park, Il. A psychiatrist, dog dad to Lad, caring brother, supportive uncle, great cook, and fantastic party host! Chris attended St Ignatius College Prep class of 1976, Notre Dame University class of 1980, and U of I Champaign Medical School. Trained at Wash U and never left. Chris was know as "The Mayor of La Clede Aveune", only leaving to spend the end of his life in the loving care of his brother Peter Wuertz, M.D. and sister-in-law Michele in their home in Barrington, Il. Proud uncle, he enjoyed spending time with his devoted nieces, Natalie and Nina Wuertz. Chris was the dear nephew of the late Art and late Cathy Duffy of Chicago and special cousin to Art Duffy, Tim (Carol) Duffy, Eileen (John) Broderick, and Kevin (Kathy) Duffy. Cherished friend of Frank and Renee Panico, Barb Schweitzer, Tom and Lynn Quirk (Lad's Camp Counselors) and many other friends and neighbors.

Services: The family wishes to thank those dear to Chris and will celebrate his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Journeycare of IL or to the charity of your choice. Please sign the guest book so we may contact you for our future celebration.